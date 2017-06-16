Tanya’s winning Downham Market Ryston Runner return as ladies extend lead

It was a warm, but windy night for the second Eastern Masters Track and Field League match at Lynnsport.

The Ryston Runners women’s team put on another amazing show. Tanya Daniels made a return from injury, winning the hurdles and high jump and coming second in the 200m. Jan Manning came second in 1500m (PB) and threw a javelin for the first time, claiming a respectable 4th place. Hayley Hawes made a debut appearance and was an asset to the relay team.

Gaye Clarke won High Jump, Hurdles, 200m and second in javelin. Liz Blakie, Sue Smith, Linda Marshall, Wendy Fisher, Marlene Simmonds, and Gill Hart made up the winning team that have now extended their lead in the NW Division of the league.

The men’s team finished the last match in sixth place in the division so they were fighting for points. Making his debut in track and field was Matt Allen. He and Malcolm Tuff led the 1500m, both scoring full points in their age groups and inspiring Jeff Reed to a PB while coming second in his category.

The reliable David Lane scored in six events. Paul Firmage, Keith Morris, Paul Harrison, Carl Manning, Chris Chapman and Shaun Mann helped lead the team to victory.

The men’s team now stands fourth in the league and has closed the gap significantly.

Three Ryston teams were on the track for the 4x200m with a real battle between the men’s 50-50 team and the women’s 35-49. The women won, but all three teams came first in their categories.

Thanks to the many club members who helped, and especially to young members Hannah Fisher and Victoria Borrmann who ran the refreshment table all night.

l At the Downham Games on Sunday Ryston Runners helped to administer the athletics competition as well as participating in some of the events. Thomas Turner was first in 8-10yrs age group in which Oakley Took finished second. Bailey Took was second in 14-17yrs, and David Lane continued his domination of the 40+ category.

Three senior athletes on Saturday conquered the Norfolk 100K Challenge event organised by Positive Steps. Covering some testing terrain, including four miles of shingle bank, in increasingly warm conditions, the event, from Castle Acre to Beeston, proved too much for at least a third of the starters.

Phil Thompson put Ryston’s name on a trophy, by finishing 4th overall/3rd male competitor, in 11 hours 11 mins. Andy Smith toughed it out to complete in 14 hours 24 mins to claim third place in the M50 category, while his wife Karen finished half an hour later (14h 54m), 35th out of the 47 who survived the whole event, and 4th W45.

