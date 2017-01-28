Tapping House seeking avid charity day golfers at King’s Lynn

The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, is looking for avid golfers to play at their seventh annual charity Golf Day on Friday, July 14 at King’s Lynn Golf Club.

The club is an 18 hole course which was designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss. Each hole is unique with undulating natural tree lined fairways of silver birch and fir and it is considered one of the finest inland courses in England.

The Hospice is recruiting teams of four players to play on the day, with the standard entry fee being £200 per team (£50 per person), including a two course buffet meal on completion of the course.

Sponsorship packages are also available to local businesses. The day will begin with a shotgun start at 2pm, this means that all teams will finish together.

All players will automatically be entered into the straightest drive and nearest pin competition to win prizes. There will also be an opportunity to take home some great prizes in the silent auction and raffle.

Jessica Walker, community fundraiser at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “The day is now one of our biggest events in our fundraising calendar.

“Last year’s Golf Day was fantastic.

“We are looking forward to another great day of golf this year.”

To register your team or to find out about sponsorship packages, please visit The Norfolk Hospice website at www.norfolkhospice.org.uk or call 01485 601701.