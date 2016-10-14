Teams from UK entering King’s Lynn Road Race through Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham

Some members of the King’s Lynn Cycling Club, committee and friends cycled the route last weekend in a final preparation for Sunday’s 60-mile Road race.

Leaflets, posters and flyers were put up informing residents of the three villages of Grimston, Gayton and Great Massingham in which the race travels through.

Picture taken by maciej Malyszka Left to right. James Senter. Steve Neill Jorge Vieria Simon Light and Maciej Malyszka

Race director Annie Thompson (second in the front row of the adjacent picture) commented: “KLCC’s annual road race has again proved to be extremely popular with 90 riders from all around the country competing for 60 places.

“I hope to see many supporters around the route to cheer the riders on. I’m really pleased that we have lots of support from the local villages.”

The race rolls out from Race Headquarters at Holly Meadows School, Vong Lane, Pott Row at 10.30am.

The finish will be on the B1153 in Grimston. There will be rolling road closures ahead of the riders with The National Escort Group motorbikes and support cars. Some 60-plus category 3/4 riders will challenge for prizes in the winner and sprint category.

KLCC have their own team participating. Refreshments and cakes will be served at Holly Meadows School.

Sponsors are British Sugar, Walker Skoda of King’s Lynn, Frimstone Ltd, TM Browne Ltd, Sealskinz and West Norfolk Insurance Service Ltd.

For more information see www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk

With several wins in the Eastern League, Lynn Go Ride member Bethany Barnett, aged 13, qualified for the National Trophy Cyclocross series, which opened on Sunday in Derby. The course was primarily grass with a set of stairs, some hurdles and a steep ‘bridge’.

A good start saw her fifth coming into the first few corners, but she couldn’t stay with the leaders and dropped down into the next group. She was happy to finished in seventh place.

The next round of the National Trophy is in Abergavenny, in two weeks time.