Teenage West Norfolk batsman hits 1,000 runs for the season

A teenage cricketer from the Downham area has rattled up the extraordinary milestone of 1000 runs for a single season.

Freddie Fairey, a pupil at King’s Ely, has amassed a total of 1048 runs representing his school at senior and junior level, whilst successfully captaining the under-13 A side.

The 13-year-old’s feat is even more impressive taking into account that there are still six fixtures left to play this campaign.

The youngster has already accumulated four centuries, including a top score of 168 not out, and five half-centuries, including three for the senior school, which featured a superb 97 for the 1st XI against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Whilst his form for King’s Ely has been nothing short of incredible, the batting sensation has also shone for the Norfolk under-13 and 14 representative side, notching 308 runs in total, including 124 against Surrey under-14s and an 82 for Norfolk under-13s against Cambridgeshire.

His batting average for the season currently stands at 116.44.

Ben Edmondson, director of sport and head of cricket at King’s Ely, said: “Freddie has shown a fantastic attitude towards his development over the off season.

“He has completely re-modelled his set up and taken a more aggressive approach to his batting.

This, combined with his outstanding mental attitude and desire to score runs, has seen him flourish this season.”

He added: “He works extremely hard at all facets of his game and his achievements for both school and county are testament to his work ethic and attitude.”

Unsurprisingly, Freddie currently stands as the leading run scorer across the whole school, both within King’s Ely Junior and King’s Ely Senior School.

It is understood that his current aggregate is a new school record, which will take some beating in the future.

