Ten Mile Bank tip is best to net hybrids and skimmers and reward anglers

The last week has been very rewarding for anglers on both the rivers and the lakes.

The tip has been the more rewarding method on the waters, and big bonus fish have shown.

Ten Mile Bank, Wissey Mouth to Railway Bridge: Hybrids and skimmers have been showing on the tip when offering maggot and caster.

Wires-Browns Farm: Skimmers and bream to 6lb have been showing in catches reported.

Browns-Chapel: Odd roach, skimmers to 2lb and bream to 5lb have all been reported from both tip and pole anglers.

Middle Level, Pingles-Crooked Chimney: Skimmers perch, roach tench and the odd bream to 4lb have shown on the whip waggler and tip.

Neepes: Roach and rudd showing on the pole on maggot and caster.

St Mary’s-Peters: Wow, the most definite hotspot on the rivers during the last seven days. A recorded catch of three tench to nearly 28lb. The tench weighing 8lb 2oz, 8lb 11oz and a specimen of 11lb. All showing to a tip angler.

Also a catch of 29 bream to 8lb has also been reported all caught on the tip. Skimmers, roach and rudd have all been frequently feeding, but the better catches have came as the waters have been slightly running.

Springside: Carp to 14lb have been showing to the method feeder anglers, also a rewarding tactic has been dobbing bread which has again proved successful in targeting the carp. Quality roach and rudd have also been showing regularly when targeted on the whip, pole and waggler when offering caster and maggot.

Bear Lake: Carp to 17lb 5oz have been recorded from method feeder anglers, average carp to 9lb have been showing all around the lake when offering pellet, corn and meat.

Queen’s: The bream continue to feed strongly on traditional bream style tactics. Maggot and worm have been rewarding but pellet has also started to produce the better stamp bream. Skimmers, roach and rudd continue to show on the 7-9 metre line at the top end of the lake. Pole and waggler both very rewarding when offering maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: Carp to 15lb have been showing to the carp anglers when offering boillie, bream to 4lb have occasionally shown to the pole anglers fishing at 9-11 meters, roach, rudd and skimmers have all shown on the whip, pole and waggler when fishing shallow.

Tottenhill: Another good week has been recorded, with both carp to 16lb and bream to 4lb 10oz reported. Method feeder has been the more productive for finding the feeding carp. Pole has been rewarding for bream anglers. Margins have also been showing quality carp when offering corn. Top baits have been pellet, meat, corn and dead maggot.

KLAA match dates

King of the Fens: Sunday, 40 pegs, Peppers-High Road.

Results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Cuckoo Canal: 1 Myke Pollard - peg 39 - 140lb 6oz - castor shallow down track and maggot close in; 2 Nigel Wright - peg 35 - 100lb 12oz - pellet close in; 3 Alan Owen - peg 38 - 83lb 4oz - pellet close in.