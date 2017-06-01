Tennis star Jade Windley visits King’s Lynn KES Academy

Budding sports stars of the future had the chance to learn from one of the best when Team GB tennis player Jade Windley dropped into Lynn’s KES Academy, to coach a lesson on the courts.

Lincolnshire born Windley, 27, has won three singles and 16 doubles titles on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tour in her career.

The visit was arranged through the Sky Sports Living for Sport initiative. Jade spent time coaching a group of Year 10 boys, who have shown great improvements in sport over the last year.

Sky Sports Living for Sport, part of Sky Academy, is a free initiative for all secondary schools that uses sports stars and the skills learnt through sport to build confidence and develop life skills in thousands of young people.

The scheme develops young people’s self-esteem and self-worth; helps to increase attainment and achievement; aims to improve their health and wellbeing; and encourages young people to reach their full potential.

This is the third year that KES Academy has participated in Living for Sport and the benefits have once again been evident.

KES Academy PE teacher Danny Gay said: “These students have excelled in their sports classes this year and their attitude to improve is inspiring.

“Jade’s visit and any further Living for Sport work is a reward to the students for their hard work. I’d like to thank Jade for coming to King’s Lynn for the day and putting on such a fun and interesting session for the boys.”