Terrington driver Smith forges TVR Challenge 2016 top honours

In only his second year racing Terrington driver Mat Smith, 45, won not only his class, but secured enough points to be crowned TVR Challenge 2016 champion, with an impressive twelve wins from twelve starts and four lap records.

Talking about his success, Mat said: “It’s been a great season, my car has run without fault, we have pretty much just fuelled it and checked the car between races!”

During the off season Mat built his car at his workshop Mat Smith Sports Cars in Downham Market, transforming a road car to a race car.

Never one sit on his laurels, Mat is now looking for a new challenge.

He noted: “I’ve spent a lot of time behind the wheel pushing my car to its limit to challenge more powerful cars in mixed class racing.

“This winter I will look to move up a class with my eye on winning the championship again in the future.

“Going into the next class will allow me to further develop my cars power and handling more fully utilising my many years of experience in preparing championship winning cars.”

If you want your business advertised at race tracks throughout the UK, Mat is looking for further sponsorship. Thanks to local sponsors Wesigns and Kingsway Tyres for their continued support.