The generation game at King’s Lynn Cycling Club

Three generations of the same family took part in Lynn Cycling Club’s latest time trial last Wednesday.

The Barnetts made up a quarter of the field among a disappointing turn-out of only 12 riders despite the warm sunshine.

Ray Barnett was comfortably the fastest member of the clan, completing the 10-mile course in 23.39.26. Whilst this was enough to secure a podium place in the men’s time trial category, he was edged into third place by a margin of 18 seconds by James Senter.

Yet to miss a race this season, Senter extended his championship lead over Ben Stancombe.

However, the winner on the night was the impressive Steve Neill whose time of 21.39.59 was achieved with an average speed of 27.3 miles-per-hour.

Meanwhile, Ray’s father Raymond, visiting the area and riding as a guest, came home in 29.39.21 just ahead of the youngest Barnett, 13-year-old Bethany who finished in 29.39.32.

She was the only competitor in the ladies time trial class, and her maximum points haul allowed her to stretch her lead over Kay Burgess.

Continuing the family theme, there was plenty to celebrate for mother-and-son combination of Heather and Tye Rugg.

Heather’s time of 31.39.21 yielded an unopposed victory in the ladies old school which she continues to lead from Sam May, whilst Tye took the honours in the hotly-contested juniors championship.

His 28.39.51 saw him beat Bethany by less then a minute, enabling him to double his overall lead to just four points.

However, Tye had to play second fiddle to Simon Hardy in the men’s old school.

The runaway leader won for the eighth race in a row thanks to his 25.39.24 and with Trevor Marshall absent Simon now leads by a massive 59 points from Tye, who edged into second place in the table.

There are only six races left this season, and with 14 points for a win, Simon’s position is beginning to look unassailable.

If you would like to have a go at time trialling, all you need is a roadworthy bike with a working rear light. Come along to Tottenhill Village Hall at 6pm on a Wednesday evening and see how fast you can ride 10 miles.

Entry is £5 for adult non-members and £2 for under-18s.

Full results: Steve Neill 21.39.59, James Senter 23.39.08, Ray Barnett 23.39.26, Jonathan Kidman 23.39.49, Justin Gyton 24.39.45, Chris Levy 25.39.15, Simon Hardy 25.39.24, Tye Rugg 28.39.51, Raymond Barnett (guest) 29.39.21, Bethany Barnett 29.39.32, Denise Hallahan (Wisbech Wheelers) 30.39.17, Heather Rugg 31.39.21.