The Wright step on podium for Snettisham’s Phil

Snettisham driver Phil Wright completed a memorable season in this year’s 750 Motor Club Royal Purple Hot Hatch Championship with top spot in the podium.

Wright’s efforts in his final outing of the season saw him secure third place overall in the championship.

Qualifying sixth for the final meeting of the year at the Derbyshire circuit of Donington Park, Wright got a lightning start off the line.

Starting on pole for race two, Wright got away well, but after some hard-fought battles on track he found himself passing the chequered flag in fifth place.

This was good enough to secure him third place in the final standings.

Wright moved up to third in the standings in the penultimate race of the season at Cadwell Park.

Wright is supported by Luke Loades, of Rounce and Evans Property Management, Shaun Hagen, of Shaun Hagen Motor Services, and K-TEC Racing Ltd.

Thanks also go to Selina Automotive, All Signs and The Norfolk Building Co (UK) Ltd.

Pictured on the right is Snettisham’s Phil Wright in action at his final meeting of the season at Donington Park.

Picture: Joshua Barrett.