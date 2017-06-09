There’s no stopping Burgess in King’s Lynn Cycling Club trials

There’s no stopping Kay Burgess!

In the King’s Lynn Cycling Club time trial last Wednesday, she maintained her unbeaten record for the season, by completing the 11.5-mile Grimston course in an excellent 32’09”.

This was Kay’s fifth win out of five for the series, and allowed her to close the gap in the Ladies Time Trial championship to just six points behind 13-year-old Bethany Barnett.

Bethany, who has ridden one race more, was once again runner up on the evening with a time of 35’50”. However, this was enough to secure victory in the Juniors’ category, which she also leads. Alec Marshall (15) was just 20 seconds back with a personal best (pb) of 36’10”, with Tye Rugg coming third with his time of 37’04”.

Although conditions were warm and sunny, a nagging headwind in the first half of the course reduced times. Ben Stancombe, having set a new course record of 25’36” last time out, won the Men’s Time Trial section again, but this time 26’00” was sufficient to see off the challenge of James Senter, who recorded a 27’50”.

Third was Ray Barnett, who made light work of the headwind to set a pb of 28’33”. The finishing order on the night reflected the current 1-2-3 in the championship, with Ben and James well clear on 80 and 70 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Simon Hardy continued his domination of the Men’s Old School class, the busiest category of the race, where he saw off six other riders to record his fifth win of the season in a time of 30’47”.

Trevor Marshall secured his third consecutive runner-up spot with 34’00”, closely followed by Glyn Smith and new member Mark Teodorini (35’05”). Next were the two juniors, and Dave Bethell with a pb of 45’55”.

Dave’s daughter Sam May also set a PB. Her new benchmark of 41’02” was enough to turn the tables on Pauline Sparrow after missing out by just two seconds in the Ladies Old School class last week. The winning margin was somewhat wider this time round, by nearly two minutes.

Full results: Ben Stancombe 26’00”, James Senter 27’50”, Ray Barnett 28’33”, Mark Endersby (Anglia Velo) 29’42”, Charlie Sopp (Fatbirds) 30’34”, Simon Hardy 30’47”, Chris Sopp (Fatbirds) 32’03”, Kay Burgess 32’09”, Ben Keeley (Velovelocity) 33’57”, Trevor Marshall 34’00”, Glyn Smith 34’33”, Mark Teodorini 35’05”, Bethany Barnett 35’50”, Ian Reeve 35’52”, Alec Marshall 36’10”, Tye Rugg 37’04”, Sam May 41’02”, Pauline Sparrow 42’50”, Dave Bethell 45’55”.