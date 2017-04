On Sunday the King’s Lynn Norfolk Darts Superleague teams visited Thetford with high hopes, but the men were beaten by the odd game, 4-3.

Winners were MoM Shaun Futter, Andrew Belton and Craig Blackshields.

The ladies team were also beaten, 3-1, the only winner being LoM Michelle Belton.

The next game is a rearranged one at the RBL club on Sunday, April 30 at 6.30pm against Seadell.