Thomson masterclass sets up emphatic Stow victory

Stow returned to winning ways at Bradfield with a perfect performance with bat and ball to register a comprehensive Norfolk Alliance Division One win.

Stow captain Will Denny won the toss and elected to bat on a good looking wicket with a fast outfield. Stow openers Cook and Keith Thomson got off to a solid start, playing some lovely strokes. Cook (22) hit a six and three fours in an opening partnership of 40 before he fell to a mistimed pull shot.

Denny with Thomson began building another century partnership. Denny was the more aggressive, hitting regular boundaries including two majestic sixes off Johnson. Thomson equally played well, accumulating runs at ease with some perfect placement and timing. A clever piece of bowling from Johnson saw Denny stumped down the leg side for a well-made 62.

Landymore played some trademark strokes until being bowled for 16 by Wylie. Thomson, faultlessly progressing through the 70s and 80s, and Marchant began to up the tempo. Thomson moved into the 90s with a straight six and a misfield allowed him to run a second and make a fantastic 100. A full range of shots came out as the pair went into aggressive mode. Thomson seemed to hit every other ball for four or six as he raced to 150.

Marchant began striking the ball well and finished not out on 33* but Thomson continued to clear the ropes with ease to carry his bat on a magnificent 173*, one of the best innings in the club’s recent history. Stow posted 337-3 off their 50 overs.

It was then the bowlers’ turn to complete the victory.

Ward got the first wicket with the score on 5 as his consistent line and length drew Kimber into a loose drive which was easily caught by Brassett at second slip. The same duo combined to remove Johnson when Brassett made an even more impressive catch at gully. Ward then struck for a third time as he removed A Kimber LBW second ball for 0. Bradfield then began to rebuild slightly as they played a few aggressive shots.

Ward (3-21) was replaced by Brassett who took an over to get into his stride but with the score on 63 struck when Wright dragged on a short ball to be bowled. Wickets then began to fall at regular intervals.

The fifth fell with the score on 79 as J Cook (1-18) had Bothwright caught behind by G Cook. G Cook smartly stumped Wylie down the leg side to give Morgan his first wicket.

Brassett was getting big turn and a beautiful ball dismissed Seago, bowled through the gate for 8. Kennedy then skied a shot to keeper Cook.

Next ball Morgan had Murphy caught by Denny (2-14). Brassett (4-30) took the final wicket as Down was adjudged LBW for 2 leaving Bradfield 116 all out as Stow won by 221 runs and gained 25 points.

Anglia Car Auction Man of the Match: Keith Thomson.

