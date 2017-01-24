Thorpe Nelson beat Bircham A in Fakenham table tennis thriller

Fakenham Table Tennis League

Snoring B’s Ian Reynolds, Dan Humphrey and Martin Boddy hosted and beat a two man Bircham B team of Paul King and Neville Lingwood, 7-3.

Reynolds took the opening match three straight against King, Humphrey then played in a five set thriller in which Lingwood just edged it 11-8 in the deciding leg. The next two games also went to five legs as Humphrey beat King before Lingwood beat Boddy 11-7 in the fifth. Boddy won a leg from King and came close to a decider as the fourth leg was won 16-14 by King. Reynolds completed his maximum against Lingwood and with Humphrey won the doubles.

Snoring A’s David Foster, Chris Fuller and Steve Price against another two man Eagles team of Jack Bramwell and Mark Bishop. Foster beat Bramwell in three leg in the opening game. Bishop took the first leg 11-8 against Fuller before the home player took control winning out in four legs. Price was too good for Bramwell winning in straight legs, Foster then did the same against Bishop. Bramwell won the second leg against Fuller but again Fuller won out in four legs.

In the final singles Bishop won the first leg but Price took the next three legs for the win. Foster and Fuller combined to take the doubles in four for a 10-0 win for Snoring A.

Game of the week was Thorpe Nelson (Steve Hales, Mary-Ann Woodhouse and Mick Ruffles) defeating Bircham A (Aaron Howell, Andy Marsh and Laura Marsh) 7-3. Howell got the visitors off to good start beating Hales in three straight. Andy Marsh took the first leg 11-9 but Woodhouse took the next three for the win.

A five-setter followed as just held out to win the decider 11-5 over Laura. Another very close five leg game saw Woodhouse take a two set lead, Howell levelled but Woodhouse edged the fifth 11-9. Hales beat Laura in three before Andy put in a superb performance to beat Ruffles in three.

Player of the night Woodhouse completed her maximum with a win over Laura before Ruffles edged the fifth 11-9 in a great game against Howell. Marsh pulled a game back as he beat Hales but the doubles went to the home side.

Billingford’s Pete Fuller, Dave Lake and Tony Wright hosted Thorpe Trafalgar’s Simon Rayner, Ben Andrews and Archie Rayner. Fuller won the first two legs versus Simon Rayner, who hit back in the third but Fuller closed it out in four legs. Lake beat Andrews in straight legs before a five setter between Wright and Archie Rayner with Rayner winning the fifth 11-6. Lake against Simon took the first two games, Rayner won the third but Lake was too consistent and won in four.

The next four games all went to four legs as Fuller beat Archie, Wright beat Andrews and Lake beat Archie, Simon Rayner stopped the rot as he beat Tony Wright before Fuller beat Andrews in three and combined with Lake to win the doubles to make the final score 8-2 to Billingford.