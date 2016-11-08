Thorpe Nelson inflict Billingford’s first Fakenham League defeat of season

Fakenham Table Tennis League

Thorpe Nelson’s Steve Hales, Mick Ruffles and Mary-Ann Woodhouse welcomed a Billingford team of Dave Lake, Tony Wright and Arthur Lake in a very close match.

First game saw Hales take a two leg lead over Wright before Tony levelled and then squeezed the decider 11-8. David Lake made it 2-0 with a three leg win over Woodhouse before Ruffles beat Arthur in three.

Mary-Ann’s consistency was too good for Wright as she levelled the scores before Hales won the battle over Arthur to put Nelson 3-2 up. A straight sets win for David over Ruffles before Nelson edged ahead after Woodhouse/Ruffles beat Arthur Lake/Wright. David completed his maximum to peg the game back to 5-4 but Woodhouse/Hales proved too consistent for Wright/D.Lake to win in four to earn a 6-4 victory and inflict Billingford’s first defeat of the season.

Snoring B side of Ian Reynolds, Keith Beswick and Martin Boddy welcomed Graham Thomas, Dennis Chamberlain and Pat Johnson from Conservatives.

The home side got off to a great start with Reynolds flying past Thomas in three. Beswick and Chamberlain were then involved in a yo-yo game, the latter just squeezed through the final leg 11-9. The next two games went the way of the hosts, with Martin getting past Johnson and Beswick beating Thomas.

Reynolds won in three straight against Johnson.

Chamberlain stopped the rot in the sixth game winning in four against Boddy, Beswick put in his best performance of the night against Johnson winning in three before the game of the night between Boddy & Thomas, as the improved Martin took the final leg 11-7.

Ian completed his maximum against Dennis before he teamed up with Beswick to play Thomas/Chamberlain in the doubles. The home side won in four legs to earn a 8-2 victory.

Snoring A (Steve Price, David Foster and Chris Fuller) beat and hosted Bircham B’s Paul King, John King and Neville Lingwood and continued their unbeaten start, 10-0.

Price took the first leg from Paul King 15-13 before King took the next 14-12 but Price took the next two legs 11-4. David proved to be too good against John King winning in three and Fuller followed suit against Lingwood. All the remaining singles were won in three legs by the Snoring side. The doubles saw a league landmark when young Thomas King teamed up with his Dad John as three generations of the King family played. The doubles was won in three legs by Foster/Fuller.

From left: Steve Hales, Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Mick Ruffles.