Thousands flock to Halloween carnival at King’s Lynn

Thousands of racing fans descended on the Adrian Flux Arena on Saturday for the annual Halloween Carnival where there were fireworks on and off the track.

The annual kids fancy dress parade saw hundreds of kids take to the track in fantastic costumes, while the unlimited bangers, 1300 stock cars and Reliant Robins produced some terrific entertainment on the track.

Southend’s Tom Waller was in great form in the unlimited bangers when he took both the 25 and under Championship of GB before claiming a double feature race victory by winning the King of the Fens final.

In both races he was chased home by Callum Gill (Lynn) with Gill finally claiming the chequered flag in the All Comers and Dave Vincent (Brandon) and Darren Fendley (Lynn) taking the other races.

The main talking point though came with the incredible level of action which took place throughout the night.

Members of the Brighton Bears and southern based Sowter/Filmer team were particularly impressive trading blows throughout the evening while fine individual displays also came from the likes of Nicky Young (Wisbech) and Aston Burt (Southampton).

The biggest wreck of the night went to Nathan Tupper whose Volvo was made a right mess after Ricki Finney (Sheffield) had followed Burt into it before Luke Maynard (Worthing) then went into the back of the stricken machine.

Dean Moat (Wisbech) finally got the best out of his new Fiesta-shaped 1300 stock car.

The evolution car has proved problematic this season.

But Moat’s perseverance finally paid off as he won the final on Sunday with a great performance.

The returning Mark Freeman (Wisbech) started things off with a fantastic win in the first heat before Beau Southgate won the second heat and then Allen Cooper (Huntingdon) ended up on top of a race long battle with Lauren Overy (Soham) in the third.

Connor Sheldrake (Norwich) also produced a great drive in the final to come home in third place.

Newly-crowned British Champion Roy Gedge took the first heat in the Reliant Robins before Scott Russell raced to a heat and final double.

The racing was littered with the trademark chaos which this formula is famous for, with every race seeing several drivers roll over.