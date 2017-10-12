Three Counties runners out in force

Three Counties running club members were out in force at the Perkins Half Marathon and Tennyson eight-miler multi terrain race.

The undulating course for the multi terrain race was no match for the club with Tony Lamb the first member home for the club in a time of 1.20.22.

Lamb was followed home by Sarah Clark and Gary Bligh crossing the line together in 1.23.16, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 1.24.47, Vicki Drake 1.28.00 and Sarah Lamb 1.36.48.

The Perkins Great Eastern Half Marathon saw 15 members taking to the streets of Peterborough to attempt a PB on one of the fastest and flattest courses around.

First home for TCRC on a very warm day was Nicole Coughlin in a fantastic time of 1.43.08, followed by Mark Mattless in his first half marathon with Karen Louise, crossing the line together in 1.54.50.

The Anna’s Hope 5k saw 12-year-olds Millie McClagish finish in 21.17 (PB) and Maisie Macdonald record 29.13.

Lynn park run: Lee Johnson 21.50 (PB), Sarah Johnson 26.57 (PB), Chris Garner 27.47 and Jonny Clark 30.05.

Three Counties Running Club will be flying the flag at the Shouldham cross-country series on Sunday.