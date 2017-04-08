Tilney All Saints plays host to disc golf series

Tilney Sports – one of the first club’s in the area to have a disc golf centre – will play host to the East Midland one day series on Sunday.

The Midlands One Day Series (MODS) is a 12-series tour across the Midlands and surrounding areas hosted at permanent and temporary course setups.

The aim is to raise the profile of the sport, as well as giving players the opportunity to play alongside the best in the country and beyond.

Each event is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (www.pdga.com) and acts as a qualifier for the British Championships to be held in Essex later this year.

The last event held in Leamington Spa saw 51 players in attendance across six different divisions.

Disc golf is played much like traditional golf.

But instead of a ball and clubs, however, players use a flying disc, or frisbee.

A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target which is the “hole”- an elevated metal basket.

The sport is massively popular in USA with more than 10,000 courses, while there are 5,000 courses in Scandinavia and just 15/20 courses in the UK.

Despite being around since the 1970s the sport is still in its infancy in the UK.

In America and Scandinavia, however, there is a fully professional tour that paid out millions of dollars in prize money last year.

The smaller par-three course at Tilney Sports (Eagles Golf Centre), which has an average length of 100 metres, is called Princes.

The main course is called King’s and has an average length of 200 meters per hole with lakes, well established trees and rolling banks.

The MODS event will involve two rounds in the morning on the nine-hole course that opened last June.

One round will take place on the newly-designed main course which is among the top 20 longest disc golf course layouts in the world.

Number one Norfolk Disc golfer Steve Kornmuller, of Barton Bendish, an American who has been playing since the late 1980s, will miss the competition.

For more information on disc golf, visit: www.discgolfuk.com/disc-golf-uk-competitions/midlands-one-day-series