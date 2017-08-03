Todd back to best as Downham stay top with Norfolk Alliance Garboldisham win

Have your say

Downham Town remain top of the Norfolk Alliance Premier Division after a convincing win over struggling Garboldisham on Saturday.

Bowling first in a reduced 35 over game, Downham started well, picking up regular wickets. Dave Grady bowled tightly, taking 1 for 23 off his 7 overs.

At the other end Addam Todd looked back to his best, bowling three of the Garboldisham batsmen in a spell of 7 overs, 4 for 22.

Downham eventually bowled Garboldisham out for 166 in the 35th over as Dom Corbett cleaned up the tail.

A testing target of nearly five an over put pressure on Downham and they lost both Alex Stuart (12) and Harrison Gregory (0) early on.

This brought Ian Harrison and Pat Yates to the crease and they put on a brilliant partnership.

Garboldisham were made to rue a few missed chances and until Yates ran out his partner for a brilliant 55 it looked like the game was a formality for Downham.

Tom Tansley was there though to steady the ship and see Downham over the line with three overs to spare, whilst captain Yates was not out at the other end for a well-made 69.

Downham face bottom side Sprowston this weekend aiming to maintain their top spot.

Shire Foods MoM – Addam Todd.