Todd’s 156 helps Downham win North Runcton Norfolk Cricket Alliance derby

Addam Todd played the innings of his life on Saturday as Downham beat North Runcton by 151 runs at the Memorial Field to move up to joint second in the Norfolk Alliance.

Batting first on a scorching day, Downham lost early wickets and at the first drinks break were 64 for 4 as Jack Major (3-43) got the ball spinning and caused trouble.

That brought Addam Todd to the crease however, and from then on the day was all Downham’s. Todd made a blistering 156 which included 22 fours and six sixes, taking on every bowler with equal effect. Runcton were made to rue a couple of half chances as Todd kept going to reach his 150.

Todd was supported brilliantly by P.J. Cairns who made a patient 44 before being caught off the bowling of M. Annakin. The pair’s partnership of 180 was one of the best seen at the Memorial ground and allowed Downham to get up to 323 for 8 off their 50 overs.

The sheer amount of runs on the board proved to be too much for the Runcton batsman. Dean Robinson, who was averaging over 100 before the start of play, was the first to fall, holing out to Joss Stuart on the square leg boundary off the bowling of Jack Gould for just 10.

Gould’s spell of 10 overs straight through, 4-37, was excellent, in his debut opening spell for the first team. He also took three wickets in an over including danger man Ben Coote for 0 stumped sensationally down the leg side by deputy keeper Tom Tansley.

Gould was unlucky to miss out on five as a chance was dropped in his final over. Mark Skipper batted well for the visitors, making 69 before becoming one of Cairns’ (2-26) two wickets with Dom Corbett picking up 2-50. Runcton were eventually all out for 172 as Downham leapfrogged them in the league.

Downham travel to Horsford next weekend hoping to put pressure on leaders Cromer.

Shire Foods MoM – Addam Todd.

Other Premier Division score: Fakenham 246-9 (50 overs; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 20, Harry Bammant 116, David Coyle 33) 9pts lost to Brooke 247-9 (47.5; Coyle 2-29, Steven Earl 10-0-42-4, Monahan-Fairlie 2-35) 24pts by 1 wicket.

Other scores: Division Two

Brooke 2nds 244-9 (45; David Grady 2-46, Dylan Morris 3-53) 25pts beat Downham Town 2nds 155 all out (31.3; Ian Simmonds 19, Thomas Brand 64, Andrew Arndt 13, David Grady 34) 7pts by 89 runs.

Great Witchingham 2nds 187-7 (41.3; Mark Eagle 2-23, Maurice Dye 1-35, David Annakin 2-38, Jack Coggles 2-20) 23pts beat Swaffham 185-8 (45; Eagle 80, Jasper Payne 17, Tom Puckey 10, Alex Reardon 11, Ryan Bradbury 28, David Annakin not out 13) 7pts by 3 wickets.

Division Three

North Runcton 2nds 147 all out (34.5; Andrew Barrett 16, Sam Major 15, Timothy Coote 10, Tom Bunting 26, Joseph Mayes 20, Will Lankfer 29; Oscar Campbell 2-21, Sam Blackiston 6-3-8-3, Joseph Bane-Young 2-12) 7pts lost to Fakenham 2nds 171 all out (36; Jack Ashford 26, Tommo Yarham 30, Bane-Young 11, Emily Woodhouse not out 10, Campbell 27; Jack Trundley 4-28, Joseph Mayes 3-18) 23pts by 24 runs.

Division Four

Bircham 165 all out (42.1; Will Pillinger 50, Liam Crompton 20, Shaun Fisher 10, Robert Preston 17, John King 11, Carlos Greeves 10, Collin Humphrey 12; Steve Hudson 9-1-27-4, James Moy 3-19) 6pts lost to Sheringham 167-7 (40.4; Paul Lough 2-33, Shaun Fisher 9-4-13-1, Carlos Greeves 2-45, Liam Crompton 2-21) 23pts by 3 wickets.

Stow 2nds 210-3 (40.1; Mike Broad 61 & Jack Redhead 58) 24pts beat Mundford 206-8 (45; Peter Griffin 9-1-21-4; Tom High not out 38, Justin Sargeant not out 20) 6pts by 7 wickets.

Division Five

Hockwold 217 all out (31.3; Anthony Ruddick 13, Joel Gilmour 108, Euan Gilmour 14, Simon Groom not out 34, Steve Barrett 10; Damien Twiddy 5-59, Adam Daniels 2-39) 9pts lost to Snettisham 243-9 (45; Tony Park 28, Lewis Jeavons 13, Jonathan Forder 89, Matt Herbert 41, Mark Utteridge 22, Aaron Herbert 16; Euan Gilmour 2-24, Jonathan Storey 2-20) 25pts by 26 runs.

Division Six

Denver 210-5 (35.2; James Harper 55, Dan Cornwell no 55, Dan Harper 64) 22pts beat Bradfield 2nds 209-5 (45; Chris Rolfe 1-43, Dan Cornwell 1-36, Kevin Cornwell 1-30, Paul Morton 1-21) 7pts by 5 wickets.

Division One

Bradfield 116 all out (28) 1pts

L

Stow 338-3 (50) 25pts by 222 runs Dan Ward 7 2 21 3 0 0

2 Lloyd Richmond 5 0 25 0 0 0

3 Jamie Cook 4 1 18 1 0 0

4 Peter Brassett 6.2 1 30 4 0 0

5 Samuel Morgan 4 1 14 2 Keith Thomson not out 173 0 0 0

2 George Cook ct Alex Kimber b Michael Seago 22 0 0 0

3 William Denny* st Oliver Kimber b Alex Johnson 62 0 0 0

4 Edward Landymore b Tom Wylie 16 0 0 0

5 Christopher Marchant† not out 33