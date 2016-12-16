Tollits put in super golfing to take King’s Lynn competition

There were 66 King’s Lynn Golf Club members entered for the Annual Put & Take competition.

Each player brought an entry prize of their choice (with a minimum value of £10), and the winners have first pick of a prize, and so on.

Michael Burt Hin1 KLGC

Format of the competition: 18 hole Stableford Foursomes, handicap limits men 28, ladies 36 (ladies had three extra strokes added to their handicaps before calculating handicap allowance of half the combined handicap).

Men went off yellow tees; ladies the red tees. It was a fun event and everyone who took part enjoyed the day.

Special thanks to green staff, in-house, the office and morning register helpers for organising a successful event.

Winners of the Peterborough Building Soc. Cup with 39 points were Nigel and Liz Tollit, 2 37pts ocb Jenny Ebbs and Peter Key, 3 37pts ocb Margaret Doubleday and Steve Roberts, 4 ocb 37pts Helen Marsters and Harvey Scott.

l King’s Lynn Golf Club member Michael Burt (pictured) shot a Hole In One on the Par 3, 16th Hole on Thursday last week.

He celebrated his achievement with a bottle of ‘scotch’, which he shared in the Clubhouse. The prize is sponsored by West Norfolk businessman, Jeremy Allen.