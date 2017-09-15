Ton-plus nets showing up on Queen’s Lake Snettisham

KLAA by Darren Reed

The last seven days have seen the early winter favoured stretch show some early form, Modney Bridge to the Chapel being the more rewarding on the Ouse.

Bream to 6lb, tench to 4lb, skimmers, roach, rudd and perch have all shown in catches recorded from pole, tip and waggler anglers. Maggot, caster, worm, seed baits and corn have all enticed the fish into feeding.

Wissey Mouth has also seen a few anglers who have found the fish feeding, bream to 4lb 8oz and odd tench to 5lb have all shown on the tip.

Cut Off Channel at Fordham bridge: A few anglers now starting to find a few fish, odd bream to 6lb, roach and rudd have all shown on the pole when offering maggot, caster and worm.

Middle Level: Skimmers and roach reported on the pole at Peters.

Springside: Carp to 14lb, showing to the method feeder anglers, both carp and match style, boillies and pellets being the more rewarding baits for the carp.

Tench to 5lb, on the waggler close into the margins when offering bread or corn. Roach and rudd to 10oz are showing well when targeted on the waggler and pole.

Bear Lake: Carp to 15lb 8oz have been showing to the method feeder anglers when offering pellet or corn, multiple catches continue to be reported but not for everyone. Margin swims also produce quality catches.

Queen’s: Ton-plus catches continue to be reported from tip or waggler anglers.

Bream to 7lb continue to feed aggressively when offered either maggot or pellet. Skimmers, roach and rudd show very well on the shorter line when offering caster or maggot.

Shepherd’s Lake: A good week has been enjoyed from the anglers fishing this lake, all species have been actively feeding. Carp to 17lb have shown to the carp anglers, bream to 5lb, chub to 4lb, tench to 3lb have all shown in reported catches on the tip waggler or long pole. Skimmers, roach and rudd have all shown on the whip and short pole. Maggot, caster, bread punch, corn, pellet and boillie have all produced.

Tottenhill: Carp to 16lb and bream to 4lb 10oz were showing on the tip and pole to the baits being presented.

Bream have shown over the carp baits that have been offered; pellet, corn, boillies and meat have all been rewarding. Roach and rudd are also showing when targeted.

Match news: James Campbell Memorial Match, Queen’s Lake, Shepherd’s Port, Snettisham, Sunday. Draw 8am on car park. Fish 9am-3pm; £15 all in, to book a place call Sean on 07494460230.

The lake will be closed to anglers not in the match until match has finished.

Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Kingfisher lake: 1 Andy Adams − peg 14 − 93lb 4oz − long pole pellet meat in margins; 2 Colin Begbie − peg 15 − 59lb − long pole chopped worm castor meat in margins; 3 John Whitcombe − peg 31 − 42lb 11oz − long pole pellet corn in margins.

Fenland match anglers Round 9 at Headfen Trevs Lake: 1 Steve Locke 68lb 5oz long pole shallow; 2 Jason Stone 30lb 4oz method feeder to island; 3 Martin Higgins 15lb 3oz method feeder.