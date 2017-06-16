Top efforts by King’s Lynn club West Norfolk swimmers

The busy year of competition continued for West Norfolk swimmers at the Fenland Open meet hosted by March Marlins at Whittlesey Leisure Centre.

This gala was aimed at non-regional swimmers and brought together teams from clubs including Peterborough, Ely, Huntingdon and Kettering amongst others. West Norfolk’s swimmers showed their class with some excellent results across the age groups.

Jacob Isle was in dazzling form winning three golds, one silver and one bronze in his age group.

These results included four personal bests (pb’s) and resulted in him winning top boy for the 15 year age group.

Rachael Johnson showed great talent and style as always, taking gold medals and several pb’s in all the events she entered, thus ensuring she finished top girl for the 14 year age group.

Erica Charters had a very successful meet taking gold medals in all her age group events and winning 11 year top girl. This underlined Erica’s great improvement in all strokes and determination.

Jake Lammas won the 100m free (15 yrs) and came third in the 100m back. Harvey Isle took gold in the 50m back (11yrs) and recorded several pb’s along with other top six placings. Oliver Harris took second in the 100m in a very close race with Isle, and third in the 100m free (15 years).

Ella Farnsworth took silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m back.

Ryan Sykes returned to competition with some excellent swims which would have seen him take top boy in his age group, had he not been swimming for times only.

There were many other fine swims and pb’s from WNSC. Full results can be found on the Marlins website: www.marchmarlins.org.uk. Many thanks to hosts March, to officials from all clubs and to West Norfolk’s loyal supporters and coaching staff.