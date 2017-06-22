Top Judoka Craig Fallon visits Happidojo Marham club for master class

Craig Fallon, one of the most renowned Judokas of all time, visited Happidojo Marham Judo club at RAF Marham, to run a master class, split over three sessions as lead coach.

Fallon currently works in Austria as one of their national coaches, and flew back in especially for these sessions. Craig was originally born in Ipswich, so he was back in East Anglia.

Fallon has had many achievements, including being a World champion, European champion, and double Olympian, in 2004 and 2008.

He is the most successful British judoka since Neil Adams, and along with Adams, only the second Brit to have held both World and European titles at the same time. In 2003, he also became, only the second man in British judo history, to win the prestigious Tournoi de Paris.

Able to twist and contort his body, to escape from dangerous situations, has led to him being nicknamed “The Harry Houdini of Judo”; his years of training as a gymnast, coming into their own; plus years spent training with the legendary Steve Gawthorpe (7th Dan).

As well as Craig leading the session, Happidojo was also fortunate to have two guest coaches in attendance, Dave Southby and Danny Kingston, (6th Dan ex-internationals). There was a lot of reminiscing going on over the lunch period.

The children, and adults alike, loved his sessions, which were so technical, and broken down, so the children could understand. Everyone commented on how much they had learnt.

Happidojo Marham Judo Club is BJA registered, which means this is World and IJF recognised. Members compete internationally, as well as recreationally.

Please contact Happidojo by phoning head coach Colin McCallum on 07905278857; or Facebook Happidojo, Marham; or www.happidojomarhamjudoclub.btck.co.uk