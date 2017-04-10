Top Spynn heading towards King’s Lynn title

The IBA Protect Lynn

Table Tennis League

By Danny Vertigan

Only four matches took part in the Premier League Barrett Doubles due to the clash between Pegg Scaffolding and Avengers being cancelled.

With only one week of matches left in the Barrett Doubles for the Premier league, it looks as if Top Spynn are heading for the title.

They lead the table by seven points after a 5-4 win over their nearest rivals Ziggy’s after the latest round of matches.

Karl and Ross Brown were the best pairing on the night, winning all three of their games, while Richard Johnson also paired up with each brother for a win.

For the visitors, Gary Hewitt and Alan Nicholls won two and Chuck Hewitt paired with both to take a win with each also.

Wasps sit in third spot after a 6-3 away victory against Heacham.

Tomasz Simka, Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson paired up with each other to claim two wins each.

For the hosts, James Patterson and Arron Howell won two games together, with David Woolley partnering Patterson for the other win.

St James are fourth following a 8-1 win over Wisbech Wizards, helped by Wizards conceding six points due to a no-show from Grant Brightey.

For St James, Alan Jones and Chris Gay won one game each while Gay also partnered Owen Turner for the other victory.

For the home team, Alan Asberry and Peter Munch gained a consolation win over Jones and Turner.

The final game was between Ambit Projects and Heacham A.

The home team of Rob Rix, Jeff Chung and David Whitby all had two wins with each partner.

For the visitors, Leigh MacDonald and Phil Dorrington won one and MacDonald partnered Steve Ely for their other two points.

Get well soon to Heacham’s MacDonald who had to concede his last two games due to illness.

In Division One, it looks as though league is all but won for Runcton Holme.

They sit 12 points clear with only one round of matches left and were the big winners this week after a 9-0 success over Pauls Driving School.

John Mingay, Melvyn Jupp and Nick Osborne all paired up with each to take the win and get well soon to Trevor Mason who had to retire after his first game due to injury.

Wisbech Hawks look to have tied up second place after a close 5-4 win over Blades.

No partnership on the night were unbeaten and for the hosts it was Jack Mason and Lewis Watson who claimed two wins.

Alex Bragg paired up with both players to take a win with each for four points.

For Hawks, Graham Sheppard and Bob Littlechild won two, before the former partnered Nick Pack for two wins and Graham and Nick won their other point.

Green Fingers were also big winners with a 9-0 success over Runcton Holme B.

Gordon Penney, Stuart Frost and Mike Cooper did the damage in this one.

The final game of the week saw Spin Doctors visit Runcton Holme A.

In a game that could have gone either way, the visiting trio of John Wiggs, Karen Hubble and Roger Chilvers took the match 7-2.

Wiggs and Hubble won all their games, with Hubble and Chilvers winning two and Wiggs and Chilvers also winning two.

For the hosts, Danny Vertigan had a win with both Mik Pitt and the ever-improving Colney Vertigan.

n The King’s Lynn Table Tennis Association website is now up and running and can be found at http://kltta.home stead.com/index.html