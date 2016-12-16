Top Spynn show King’s Lynn table tennis sting in tail to whitewash Wasps

Week eight of the IBA Protect King’s Lynn Table Tennis League took place last week, writes Danny Vertigan.

In the Premier League the leaders Top Spynn took the short trip to Wisbech to take on Wasps. With the Brown brothers and Richard Johnson all in fine form they had a happy trip home with a 10-0 win. Ziggys are still in hot pursuit and won by the same margin against Avengers, Gary and Chuck Hewitt along with Alan Nicholls doing the damage.

St James were also big winners, 8-2 over Heacham ‘A’, Owen Turner and Mark Pearman both posting maximums and taking the doubles together as well. Alan Jones also picked up a point although lost out to Leigh MacDonald and Mick Ruffles in the process.

James Patterson and Aaron Howell did the business for Heacham’s first team versus Ambit Projects, both gaining maximums, Aaron also paired up with David Woolley to take the doubles. Ambits’ Dave Whitby, Rob Rix and Lewis Baldock all had wins over Woolley.

Pegg Scaffolding entertained Wisbech Wizards. Wayne Mason was the Pegg star, winning all his games. Despite team mate Martin Skipper winning one it wasn’t enough and they lost 4-6, Brett Heppenstall and Alan Ashberry both won two games and the doubles and Grant Brightey beat Peter Pegg.

In Division One, only four matches were played.

Hosts Runcton Holme were too strong for The Spin Doctors, and ran out 9-1 winners, Nick Osborne and Mel Jupp did the damage with maximums and the doubles each, Dave Wearing chipped in with two wins. A John Wiggs consolation win over Dave was the only reply. A two-man Pauls Driving School went down 7-3 to Blades who had Jack Mason winning both his games. Alex Bragg had a good win and also paired up with Lewis Watson for the doubles. In reply Trevor Mason won two of his three games and Ash Starling beat Lewis. Green Fingers went down 9-1 to Wasps 2 which was a lot tighter than the result suggests. Mick Forth and Igor Scrkalevs both posted maximums for the away team. Paul Reed chipped in with two wins and paired up with Igor for the doubles. In return Mike Cooper had a good win over Paul.

Swaffham Terriers took on Runcton Holme B who had the returning Wayne Thorn in fine form going the night unbeaten. He also teamed up with Mik Pitt to take the doubles but it wasn’t enough to avoid the defeat. Swaffham ran out 6-4 winners with Peter Fysh, Keith Richardson and Peter Nunn all winning two games apiece.