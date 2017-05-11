TopSpynn clean up in both King’s Lynn singles and doubles leagues

IBA Protect King’s Lynn Table Tennis League

After a long hard season TopSpynn have come out on top once again, winning the Barrett Doubles Premier League title to see them clean up in both the singles and doubles leagues.

They won the league by 10 points after a 7-2 away win against St James. The Brown family of Phil, Ross and Karl all proved too strong for the home team of Owen Turner, Chris Gay and Alan Jones.

Ziggys finished a creditable second place even though they lost their last game 5-4 to Pegg Scaffolding.

Peggs’ pairing of Wayne Mason and Peter Pegg were the only ones to go unbeaten and with Martin Skipper pairing with Mason for two more wins it see sthem end the season with a good win. The home team of Chuck Hewitt, Alan Nicholls and John Blyth all chipped in for their points.

Wasps finished in third position with an 8-1 win over Heacham ‘A’, Tomasz Simka, Steve Goodale and Mike Crowson all proving too strong for the travelling Heacham team.

Phil Dorrington and Steve Ely had a good win over Goodale/Crowson.

Avengers pipped St James to fourth place after an 8-1 win against Ambits, Don Dixon, Richard Musett and Jerry Irving doing the damage with only Graham Rogerson and Lewis Baldock with a win over Mussett/Irving in return.

The last game saw Wisbech Wizards make the long trek to Heacham and triumph 6-3, Brett Heppenstall and Grant Brightey winning all three of their games for the visitors and had good support from Peter Munch, three.

For the home team James Patterson and David Wooley won two and Patterson also paired up with Vaughan Parker to take a win.

It was also the last week of the Barrett Doubles Division One. Runcton Holme sealed the league title with a 9-0 win over Blades, the trio of John Mingay, Nick Osborne and Graham Warren were all too strong for the youngsters.

Wisbech Hawks finished in second place with a 6-3 win over their Wisbech compatriots Wasps ‘2’, Craig Pack and Graham Sheppard doing the damage with three wins together. Nick Pack/Shepard gained a brace of wins whilst brothers Nick and Craig could only manage the one.

For Wasps ‘2’ Igors Scekalevs, David Patrick and Terry Rudd all had one win with each pairing.

Greenfingers pipped Wasps ‘2’ by three points to third place after a 7-2 away win to Runcton Holme ‘A’.

Mike Cooper and Gordon Penny were the maximum partnership with Stuart Frost scoring a brace of wins with both players.In return Danny Vertigan paired up with Colney Vertigan and Mik Pitt for a win with each partner.

All Runcton Holme ‘B’ had to do was turn up on the night as Pauls Driving School could only field two players, therefore giving the home team a 6-0 head start. The home partnership of David Lane and Clive Sandle were the only winners; for PDS Paul Barrett and Ash Starling had a couple of wins as they went down 7-2.

A tense, enthralling Dove Workshops & Co Challenge Cup Final saw St James spoil the party of Premier League winners TopSpynn, 5-3.

Teams, TopSpynn: Phil, Ross and Karl Brown; St James: Howard Lupton, Serafim Melo and Owen Turner.

Player of the Month Awards for April 2017: David Wooley of the Premier League for having some good wins; Division One: the youngest player in the league Colney Vertigan, who won his first end in competitive play and always has a smile on his face.

Final tables – Barrett Doubles Premier

Team P W L Pts

TopSpynn 9 8 1 109

Ziggys 9 7 2 99

Wasps 8 6 2 86

Avengers 8 3 5 79

St James 8 4 4 78

Heacham 9 2 7 75

Wisbech Wiz’s 8 4 4 73

Ambit Proj 9 2 7 68

Pegg Scaff’g 6 5 1 62

Heacham ‘A’ 8 0 8 50

Barrett Doubles Division One

Runcton Holme 9 9 0 121

Wisbech Hawks 9 8 1 106

Greenfingers 9 5 4 93

Wasps 2 8 5 3 90

Spin Doctors 8 4 4 73

Runcton Holme A 9 3 6 70

Pauls Driving Schl 8 2 6 62

Swaff Terriers 6 3 3 59

Blades 8 1 7 54

Runcton Holme B 8 1 7 46