Tough few weeks for King’s Lynn river anglers

By Darren Reed

The last few weeks have been very tough for the KLAA river anglers, with only a very small number of anglers finding any rewards.

The vast majority of anglers on the banks have been predator anglers and catches have been minimal. Middle Level has been showing odd jacks taken on lures and dead baits, also a couple of pike one at 22lb, and another at 18lb have been reported. Both were taken on dead baits.

Ten Mile Bank has been very hard of late, with only a handful of roach showing on the pole line,

Springside: Carp continue to feed despite the changing weather conditions, carp to 12lb have been reported, as have multiple catches of carp showing on the method feeder when offering corn as a hook bait.

Bear Lake: Multiple carp catches continue to be reported, carp to 8lb have been the dominant feeders when offering pellet on the hook whilst using the method feeder.

Shepherds Lake: Bream to 4lb have been showing on the traditional cage style feeder tactic loaded with both ground bait and maggot, roach have also been showing frequently on this line.

KLAA wishes all its members both new and old a very happy Christmas and a prosperous new year.

l Match results from Townsend Lakes fishery, Sunday, Kingfisher Lake: 1 Colin Begbie – peg 30 – 23lb 12oz – long pole maggot over groundbait / a late run of small carp on the method feeder on the sunken island; 2 Dave Bates – peg 18 – 19lb 3oz – long pole maggot; 3 Alan Owen – peg 32 – 18lb 6oz – long pole maggot.