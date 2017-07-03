Tough test for West Norfolk Ladies at sevens event

Another milestone was reached and conquered by West Norfolk Ladies when they went on tour to participate in the Newquay Rugby Sevens tournament.

Westfound themselves up against some stiff opposition, including sides from the professional and national game, after it transpired that there had not been enough women’s teams for an elite tournament to run alongside the social event.

After lengthy planning, high spirits were on display as the ladies tested themselves at the highest level.

West Warriors stamped their mark on the tournament with an initial win.

Teams in costume as wrestlers or in dresses continued to come up against a pumped and energetic squad in a kit and accessories paying tribute to the farming nature of the lands surrounding the Lynn club’s home ground, sponsored by B W Langley Potatoes.

A draw was followed by two losses, which saw West progress through to the plate semi-finals where they were beaten by an elite outfit.

The high-profile event provided an experience that members of the team will remember for many years to come.

All aspects of the tournament were attended enthusiastically.

There was extra support from the club president, Bob Cranna, and club secretary, Sue Lunnon, and her husband, who came all the way fromNorfolk to watch the ladies do battle.

Huge amounts of fun were had and the bonds between the ladies of the West Norfolk rugby family were made even stronger, with the girls who were unable to make the tour eagerly following every update at home.

Training continues throughout the summer in preparation for West Warriors’ first game of the league season in September.

New players are always welcome to join the squad.

Training is on Wednesday nights, from 7pm, for both women and girls aged 12 and over at their Gatehouse Lane base.