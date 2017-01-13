Tribute to Fakenham table tennis stalwart Dot Ashmore

By Chris Fuller

Fakenham & District Table Tennis League recently lost one of their stalwarts as Dot Ashmore MBE sadly passed away just before Christmas.

Dot played in the Fakenham League for over 25 years and also brought many players into the league through Great Ryburgh Youth Club which she founded in 1960 and ran for more than 40 years. During this time Ryburgh had up to five teams participating in the League for several years and she also held the role of League President for a number of years.

In 2000 she was awarded the MBE for services to youth and was a great inspiration to all who attended Great Ryburgh Youth Club and played with her in the league.

In the league, Conservatives have been involved in four matches recently as they took on Eagles, Bircham A, Snoring A and Thorpe Nelson but were unfortunately on the losing side each time as both Nelson and Snoring A beat them 10-0, Bircham A winning 7-3 and Eagles winning 6-4.

Snoring B took on Eagles but found Kris Wisla to be on top form as he completed his maximum backed by Jack Bramwell and Jon Cheyette with two wins each, Ian Reynolds picking up two in reply for a 8-2 Eagles win.

Snoring B then hosted Bircham A who had Colin Humphries and Andy Marsh both too consistent and picking up maximums, Laura Marsh winning two with Ian Reynolds gaining the only point for Snoring in a 9-1 loss.

Three close games for Billingford, first of all they took on Bircham A and came away with 6-4 win as Dave Lake won all his three games well backed up by Pete Fuller with two wins and the doubles. Two wins for Aaron Howell and one each for Andy and Laura Marsh in reply.

Next they beat Bircham B 7-3 with both Pete Fuller and Tony Wright completing a maximum and combining to win the doubles, in reply Neville Linwood, John and Paul King winning one each.

A two-man Billingford team of Pete Fuller and Arthur Lake travelled to Thorpe Trafalgar who had Ben Andrews, Sabina Rayner and John Murphy playing. Fuller won all his three games with Lake winning two to make the score 5-4 going into the doubles but the home side just sneaked this in four legs to make the result a 5-5 draw.