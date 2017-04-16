Triss, 90, among reunion of past Swaffham captains

Last Friday, April 7, Swaffham Golf Club ladies held their annual Swaffham Past Captains lunch.

It was attended by 17 past captains.

One of the ladies was Triss Richardson who is 90 years old.

A basket of flowers and a card (signed by the past captains) were presented to her.

Everyone then sang “Hey Big Spender”.

Triss sang this song when her husband Allan celebrated his 90th birthday at the Golf Club.

In her earlier years Triss played the piano and sang with a band called The Georgians.

l A splendid and memorable weekend in North Norfolk was blessed with fine weather and two excellent courses, King’s Lynn and Hunstanton.

The Mixed Foursomes at Lynn attracted couples from all parts of the UK: Ayrshire, County Durham and Hampshire as well as those from home turf.

The winners were Richard Jessop and Marilyn Barter, general manager and the lady president of the host club, who receiving 15 strokes, amassed 37pts and won by a point from Scott Royal (Worlington & Newmarket) and Claire Ballentine.

Thanks go to all at Lynn for their warm welcome and in particular the house manager for organising the buffet lunch.