Truda is honoured at Middleton Golf Club

Middleton Hall Golf Club’s Member of the Year for 2017 is Truda Foster.
She was presented with the trophy in recognition of her involvement across all sections of the golf club.
Foster has organised mixed matches for several years.
Having attended safeguarding and protecting courses she has supported the juniors and also partnered them in competitions, home and away.
She has also helped in the club open and invitation and is the representative for the lady veterans.
