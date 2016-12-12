Two King’s Lynn martial arts students awarded 2nd Dan kickboxing Black Belts

Two Lynn Pro Martial Arts Schools (PMAS) Norfolk students have just been awarded their 2nd Dan Black Belts in Kickboxing.

Stuart Smith and Sam Brown attended the grading which was held in Grantham.

They were put through their paces by Pro Martial Arts School’s chief instructor Garreth Jones (6th Dan Black Belt) under the watchful eye of grading examiner and Principle of the Professional Kickboxing Association Mr Mike Haig. The grading was a gruelling three-and-a-half hours and included pad work, technical sets and sparring.

Sam started her training in September 2012 with Stuart joining the club in November 2013. Both graded for their 1st Dan Black belt in April 2015. Since then they have continued their training under Norfolk regional instructor Ed Scholes (3rd Dan Black Belt) and have become active members of the coaching team with plans to teach their own classes in the New Year.

PMAS offers safe classes that are non-contact with additional sparring classes on offer to anyone over the age of 7 years. There are currently over 40 clubs with around 1500 students training.

Classes are held in Hunstanton, Lynn and Wisbech with around 100 students training on regular basis. Juniors-only classes are held in Lynn and Wisbech.

About Ed Scholes:

Ed has been training under Chief Instructor Garreth Jones for over 12 years and was awarded his Third Dan Black Belt in April 2013. Ed has taught Kickboxing for nearly years and has experience of competition fighting at a National Level. As Regional Instructor for Norfolk, he is responsible for Instructor training and development to ensure the highest possible standards are consistently delivered.