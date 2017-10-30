Two Ryston Runners finish in the top ten

Two Ryston Runners finished in the top ten in the prestigious Town and Gown 10k race at Cambridge on Sunday.

Adam Matthews, after some tenacious training and dealing with injury, is finally realising the potential he showed as a junior runner.

He was placed sixth in a personal best time of 34.34, claiming the scalp of his more experienced clubmate Robert Simmonds, who finished ninth in an also very creditable 34.51.

A Ryston trio was completed by Penny Seeger, who was 250th (27th woman) in 45.51.

Five club members travelled to Venice to tackle the marathon there, and declared it an amazing experience.

A point-to-point route along the Brenta Riviera included a 2.5 mile run across the bridge linking the city with the mainland.

The bridges across the canals in Venice were all carpeted and very accommodating to run on, crowd support was excellent, and a special pontoon had been built across the Grand Canal facilitating breathtaking views of St Mark’s Square.

Despite going into the event relatively under-prepared, Jane Ashby was first of the Ryston contingent to finish.

She recorded a time of 4.26.28 which, by the age grouping method applied by the race – based on year of birth, not actual date – placed her first in the W70 category.

Pauline Sparrow had an under-par race, for her, having been unwell during the run, but was still placed fifth in the W65 category, running 5.06.51.

Finishing between these two were Keith Morris (4.27.05), Martin Blackburn (4.37.37) and Sarah Partridge (4.40.17).

Closer to home, the trio of Warren Armstrong, Simon Levy and Jeremy Navrady ran in the Abingdon Marathon, in windy, but not prohibitively so, conditions.

Out of 754 finishers, Armstrong was placed 118th in a PB time of 3.04.59, Levy was 399th in 3.43.42 and Navrady 409th in 3.44.51.

It was Navrady’s best marathon time since 2010.