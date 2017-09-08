Two titles on the line at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena

Another glitzy international entry will be present at the Adrian Flux Arena this weekend when two major stock car titles will be decided.

The F2 stock car world final and the 2L stock car ORCi Championship will take centre stage.

Both these titles will be decided on Saturday night (5pm) with both formulas also being in action on the Sunday (1pm).

The F2 stock car final takes place in Lynn for the first time since 2011 when Lincolnshire’s Mark Simpson won the crown.

Defending the title this year will be Holland’s Wim Petters who has proved himself to be no slouch on shale tracks.

The race will feature a Scottish front row with National Points champion Gordon Moodie and British champion Craig Wallace sharing the berth.

Moodie has spent a long time concentrating on his shale form and is regarded as one of the quickest on the circuit.

Wallace, on the other hand, has really struggled on his previous shale appearances.

With him also not having raced at Lynn before, Wallace is expected to be out of his depth come the main race

Moodie’s main problem is likely to come from his rear view mirror where his arch nemesis Robbie Dawson (Aberdeen) grids.

David Polley (Manea), who starts alongside Dawson, will be hoping he can take advantage of fireworks from the these two.

Peterborough’s Andrew Palmer has proved to be a master of the Lynn track on many occasions.

Palmer will be hoping that his seventh row start in the main race does not prove to be too much of a handicap.

Lee Sampson will be hoping to recapture his shale form of yesteryear as he leads the local challenge for the ORC Championship for the 2L stock cars.

Willie Skoyles has shown fantastic recent form in the 2L stock cars and will also be a big threat.

Deane Mayes goes into the meeting as the defending champion.

The action will be fast-and-furious and is not to be missed.