Tye seals King’s Lynn Cycling Club junior title with three races to spare

Fourteen riders braved challenging weather conditions in the King’s Lynn Cycling Club time trial.

The ten-mile course was battered by gusting winds and squally showers, making it difficult for the competitors to pace their efforts.

KLCC riders helped Trevor Riches celebrate his 80th birthday

However, among some very respectable results and close racing, in the Juniors section, Tye Rugg took the win in a time of 30’29”, just 12 seconds ahead of Alec Marshall.

With Bethany Barnett absent, Tye’s maximum points on the night extended his overall lead to 44 points and thereby sealed the championship for the 13-year-old with three races remaining. He has missed just one race all season, and won six times.

Tye and Alec’s performances earned them third and fourth respectively in the Men’s Old School category. Alec’s father Trevor took the runner-up spot in 26’57” to overturn Tye’s one-point advantage in a very close battle for second overall.

Already crowned Old School champion, Simon Hardy returned from a run-out in the Men’s Time Trial (TT) class last week to take victory for the 11th time this season thanks to his 25’38”.

Just 13 seconds behind Simon on 25’51”, and a lofty fifth out of the 14 riders was the fastest lady, Kay Burgess. As the only entrant in the Ladies TT, she closed Bethany Barnett’s championship lead down to a mere four points, so there is all to play for.

Likewise, in the Men’s TT section, there is a four-point margin at the top. James Senter holds the advantage over Ben Stancombe thanks to his 13 scoring rides this season, though Ben once again took first place on the night.

He crossed the line in 21’45”, ahead of James (23’16”), and third-placed Justin Gyton a further minute back in 24’18”.

The closest result of all came in the Ladies Old School where Sam May pipped Heather Rugg by a single second to claim her third consecutive win. Sam came home in 32’33”, although Heather’s consolation is that she will probably win the title if she competes in every remaining race.

Several KLCC members joined with Lynn & West Norfolk Bicycle Users Group (KLWNBUG) on a special 80-mile ride to commemorate the 80th birthday of veteran local cyclist and founder-member Trevor Riches.

Starting from Sandringham Visitor Centre, the route took in Felbrigg Hall and the Norton Rooms in Little Walsingham, where more riders joined the group.

KLWNBUG organise regular informal rides and social events as well as campaigning for better cycling spaces in the area. Newcomers can gain more information at www.klwnbug.co.uk.

Full results: Ben Stancombe 21’45”, James Senter 23’16”, Justin Gyton 24’18”, Simon Hardy 25’38”, Kay Burgess 25’51”, Chris Levy 26’02”, Martin Hayes 26’21”, Trevor Marshall 26’57”, Denese Hallahan (Wisbech Wheelers) 30’18”, Tye Rugg 30’29”, Alec Marshall 30’41”, Luke Bell 31’16”, Sam May 32’33”, Heather Rugg 32’34”, Dave Bethell 37’08”.