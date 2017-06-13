Unbeaten King’s Lynn A take Eastern roller hockey title

King’s Lynn A took the Eastern Counties Division 1 roller hockey league title after remaining unbeaten for 18 games, only dropping a single point to runners-up Soham.

Lynn started the day at the top going into their final tournament of the season, needing three wins to take the league title.

The first game was up against a young Cottenham side. Lynn were quickly into their stride and soon found the back of the net through Jack Tucker and Matt Baker. Dominance mostly continued with Jamie Griffin and Josh Taylor also adding to the score line. Cottenham grabbed a couple of consolations as Lynn ran out winners 21-2.

Then came the crunch game against Soham. With a draw in the last meeting between the sides, a win on the day for either side would see them take the edge. Soham despite being on the back foot took the lead but that was soon cancelled out by Taylor just before half-time.

The second half was a defensive one from both sides. Chances came at both ends but Kasia Parfitt in the Lynn goal pulled off some crucial saves. Three minutes from time Lynn were awarded a direct free hit after a Soham player was blue carded. Taylor converted to give Lynn the lead. Lynn ran the clock down and took the important win 2-1.

Final game of the day was against Lynn B. With both sides very familiar with each other’s style of play, they cancelled each other out. Then each Lynn A player got themselves onto the scoresheet whilst Kathryn Baker defended her goal well. Lynn B’s heads went down and Lynn A ran out 15-2 winners.

Thanks to all involved with the team, who emulate their title-winning senior side, this season including sponsors ‘Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop’.

Team: Kathryn Baker (GK), Kasia Parfitt (GK), Matthew Baker, Jamie Griffin, Sam Kay, Josh Taylor (c) and Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.