Unbeaten Mason tipped to take King’s Lynn annual table tennis open title

This weekend sees the Annual King’s Lynn & District Table Tennis Championships take place at Lynnsport.

The Junior events will start the weekend off at 9am tomorrow, with the Handicap and Division One competitions starting around 1pm.

Sunday also starts at 9am and sees the main event The Open taking place throughout the day, as well as Mens Doubles, Ladies Singles, Veterans and Mixed Doubles taking place. All spectators are welcome and the main Finals on the Sunday will take place at around 3pm onwards.

Okay, so a few predictions from myself: The Open looks as though it could be one of four or five, the five being last year’s winner Gary Hewitt, Wayne Mason (who is still unbeaten this season), Martyn Allen, Ross Brown and Karl Brown. There are also lots of top quality players who could spoil the party but I think the winner will come from one of these – if I am to go for one it would have to be Mason.

The Mens Doubles also looks wide open and I feel there could be some spoilers in here as well. I think the winner of this will be one of these four pairings, Gary and Chuck Hewitt, Karl Brown and Richard Johnson, Ross Brown and Brett Heppenstall and Wayne Mason and Dale Parnell. I have left out some very good pairings so this will be a very hard title to win.

I will go with Mason/Parnell.

The Over 40s Veterans I would expect a Gary Hewitt win, although Martyn Allen, Keith Phillips and John Blyth could all prove to be spoilers.

In the Over 50s I fancy Alan Nicholls to overcome the contenders, although with Phillips, Blyth , Derek Kiddle, Steve Mason and Martin Skipper this will not be an easy title to win either.

The Division One title could be tightly contested with the likes of Graham Sheppard, Mike Cooper, Paul Reed and Danny Vertigan all in the mix, and no one can rule out Jack Mason who has recently hit a bit of form too. For me to pick a winner from this would be unfair, so we will just have to wait and see.

IBA Protect Lynn

Table Tennis League

In week 6 of 9 in the Premier League Barrett Doubles, Top Spynn are still flying high at the top with an emphatic 8-1 win over Pegg Scaffolding.

Richard Johnson and the Brown brothers Karl and Ross saw off their opponents with the consolation win coming from Wayne Mason and Martin Skipper.

Ziggys still occupy second place after a 6-3 win over third placed Wasps.

Gary Hewitt was in good form, winning all his games with partners John Blyth and Alan Nicholls, however the Wasps team of Tomasz Simka, Mike Crowson and Steve Goodale all had wins over Alan and John respectively.

Wisbech Wizards now move into fourth after a solid 7-2 win over Ambit Projects, the home team of Brett Heppenstall, Peter Munch and Grant Brightey all proving too strong for the Ambit team.

St James took on Avengers and came away with a 6-3 win which now sees them only a point behind the Wizards.

The final game was between Heacham and Heacham ‘A’. The first team came out on top with a 7-2 win, James Patterson, David Wooley and Vaughan Parker causing the damage although Leigh MacDonald and Mick Ruffles did win two matches to stop the rot.

In Division One, it was week 10 of 18. The lead has changed once again with the top two fighting off against each other.

The new team at the top are Wisbech Hawks who at Wasps ‘2’ came away with an emphatic 8-2 win,

Graham and Craig Pack both hit maximums and with Graham Shepard beating Paul Reed it was enough to see them go top for the first time this season. Mick Forth and Igor Scekalevs both had good wins over Graham Shepard in reply.

Runcton Holme are still on the heels of the top two after an 8-2 win away to Blades.

John Mingay continued his fine form with a nice maximum and had good support from Melvyn Jupp and Graham Warren, Alex Bragg had two good wins over Jupp and Warren to continue his fine form.

Fourth placed GreenFingers travelled to an under strength fifth placed Runcton Holme ’A’ and hit them for a 9-1 win. Gordon Penny and Mike Cooper with tidy maximums and an Andy Castleton brace was enough to see them pull clear of their nearest rivals.

A John Ganley win over Castleton was a mere consolation.

A Trevor Mason and Paul Barrett maximum was enough for Pauls Driving School to see off Runcton Holme ’B’ 7-3, Ash Starling with the other point. For the home team David Lane and Clive Sandle both had wins over Starling.

Spin Doctors entertained a two man Swaffham Terriers and were on the wrong end of a 6-4 result, Peter Fysh and Peter Nunn in fine form for the away team with only Nunn losing to Roger Chilvers in reply.