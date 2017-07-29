Unbeaten Ziggys grab point they need to take King’s Lynn League with Pegg triumph

The final week of the table tennis King’s Lynn Summer League saw the defending champions Ziggys needing just a solitary point to take this year’s title.

Although there were some close games the title was never in doubt with the Ziggys trio of John Blyth, Don Dixon and Chad Bassett cruising to an 8-0 win over Pegg Scaffolding.

Therefore St James knew they had finished as runners-up as soon as Ziggys had won their first game.

They took on Cecils Thorns and although Danny Vertigan had a couple of close five-enders it was St James who took the game 8-0.

The team of Owen Turner, Serafim Melo and regular stand in Rob Rix proved too strong for their opposition.

Up and Coming settled for third in the final league table with the third 8-0 of the week.

The young trio of Archie Rayner, Aaron Howell and Finley Hewson all played extremely well against Dolls and Guys.

The young lads have played extremely well and this was their sixth win of the league, only losing to the eventual winners Ziggys.

Blades took on Ambit and had Steve Goodale and Alex Bragg in good form, both winning two games apiece.

Ambits had Lewis Baldock with two wins and Jeff Chung getting a win as well, Lewis then teamed up with Graham Rogerson to take the doubles to finish off with a draw.

Final league table

Team Pl W D L Pts

Ziggys 7 7 0 0 49

St James 7 5 0 2 40

Up & Coming 7 6 0 1 35

Pegg Scaffolding 7 3 1 3 27

Cecil’s Thorns 7 1 0 6 20

Blades 7 2 1 4 20

Ambit Projects 7 1 2 4 19

Dolls & Guys 7 1 0 6 12