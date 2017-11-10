Under-13 Ryston boys secure a podium place

Eighteen Ryston juniors took part in the second Norfolk Sportshall League match at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich.

The under-13 boys’ A team came third out of 10 teams.

The team consisted of Kit Howlett, Liam Clare, Ryan Wood, David MacQueen and Kieran Bell.

Howlett came away with the win in the speed bounce, as well as picking up third in both the four and six-lap races.

Wood was third in the speed bounce and Bell third in the long jump.

Clare and MacQueen were third in the eight-lap paarlauf and, as a team, they were second in both the 4 x 2 lap and obstacle relay.

The under-13 boys’ team finished seventh as a team.

Representing the team were Malakai Took, George Evans and a first time outing for Miles Hovell.

Malakai’s best performance was eighth in the speed bounce.

Hovell was tenth in the triple jump and Evans 12th in the speed bounce before Evans and Took combined for sixth in the paarlauf.

Being a member short, the under-13 girls performed brilliantly to finish fifth out of 11 teams.

They comprised Demi Adegoke, Lucy Oakley, Lily-May Collison and Bea Honeybone.

Adegoke finished first in the triple jump as well as second in the two-lap.

Honeybone and Oakley enjoyed an excellent shot put competition, both throwing new personal bests.

Honeybone threw 8.26m for second and Oakley 7.36m for fourth.

Collison’s best performance was in the six-lap for eighth. The team were fourth in the 4 x 2 lap.

The under-11 boys were fifth out of 15 teams.

Consisting of Riley Bell, Oakley Took, Louie Copeland and Ackara Black, the team were fifth in the 4 x 1 lap relay.

Took was third in the chest push and bell fourth in the two-lap.

Black’s best performance came in the four-lap, finishing eighth, while Copeland’s best was in the speed bounce.

Ella Matthews was the sole under-11 girl, finishing seventh in the four-lap.

Owen Kitchener was in the under-15 boys, with his best performances coming in the two and four-lap with tenth.