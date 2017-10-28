Unlucky West Norfolk given a taste of their own medicine

LONDON 3 EASTERN COUNTIES

Wymondham 22

West Norfolk 21

After winning their previous match in the dying moments of the game, the boot was on the other foot at the weekend as West Norfolk had a taste of their own medicine at Wymondham.

Wymondham registered a try in the dying embers of the contest, which their fly-half converted with the last kick of the game, to break visiting hearts.

West Norfolk captain Paul Bridges said: “It’s certainly a bitter pill to swallow being on the end of a last-minute kick to win the game, as we did to Fakenham last week.

“However the guys showed real character to play the way we did in what is always traditionally a tough fixture.

“Again our forwards showed dominance and our backs were able to capitalise in places.

“The majority of the time we stuck to our game plan, however small lapses in concentration gifted Wymondham too many penalties which killed our momentum.

“I am pleased we started better this week as we have looked at our pre-match routine.

“I am positive we will be able to fix the small mistakes which cost us in training this week and look to build for a crucial home fixture against Crusaders this weekend.”

West began better than in recent weeks against the wind, using their big forwards to patiently crash the ball forward from the kick off.

A tough Wymondham defence made it difficult for West to make yards and eventually they were penalised allowing Wymondham to kick the resulting penalty for three points.

West re-grouped and stuck to their game plan of keeping the ball tight whilst against the conditions.

Patience allowed big ball carries from the likes of Adam Fox and captain Paul Bridges to edge their way closer to the home try line.

Returning scrum-half Dave Harrison continued to command the forwards and a quick pass wide to fly-half saw Sam Moses who stepped his way over the line before converting.

Some big tackles from debutant Jamie-Lee Flores and MJ Wright kept Wymondham at bay until they went over for their first try to hold a three-point lead at the interval.

After the break, a well-timed break through the middle of the ruck by John Lemon, supported by prop Luke Covell, saw Jack Slingsby register West’s second try which was again converted by Moses.

Despite some huge defensive tackles from Ash Covin and Christian Newton Walters, the hosts added a second try of their own.

A long Wymondham pass was intercepted by West winger Rory Jones to score under the posts, converted by Moses.

Ben Flores added some steel to the West defence, but ill-discipline crept in and, after a number of penalties, the hosts went over for a converted try to win the game.