Up & Coming are surprise King’s Lynn Table Tennis League package

In week 5 of the King’s Lynn Table Tennis Summer League the big winners were St James, 8-0 against Ambit Projects.

St James could only field two players but it was agreed that their duo would play three singles each and two doubles. Owen Turner and Serafim Melo were too strong for Ambits although both doubles matches went the distance.

Blades had a big win over Dolls and Guys 6-2. Finley Hewson doubled up with two wins and the doubles with Ben Peacock, Paul Reed had two wins and Ben beat Claire Wiggs. In return Aaron Howell, who also doubled up, had two wins, only losing to Hewson.

Ziggys had a tough night against Cecil’s Thorns although they still won 5-3. Thorns’ Wayne Mason deputised for the injured Danny Vertigan and after an inactive couple of months still led with three points.

Don Dixon gave him a scare although Wayne finally came through 11-7 in the fifth end. For Ziggys John Blyth had two wins and Chad Bassett and Don bagged a win apiece as well as the doubles.

Up & Coming’s Archie Rayner, Finley Hewson and Aaron Howell are the surprise team so far, beating Pegg Scaffolding, 5-3, with Archie and Finley both winning two and Aaron one.

In return Trevor Mason beat Aaron, Jack Mason got a win and Bryan Pegg plus Trevor took the doubles.