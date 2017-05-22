Upwell win both Downham Trigolf Festival age groups at Runcton Holme Primary

Some eight teams competed in the Downham Cluster Trigolf Festival hosted by Runcton Holme Primary School.
Congratulations go to Upwell Academy.
They were overall winners in both the Year 1/2 and Year 3/4 age groups.
