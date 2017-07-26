Veteran King’s Lynn athlete Malcolm withdraws from World Transplant Games in Malaga

Veteran Lynn athlete Malcolm Souza-Lewis has had to withdraw from the World Transplant Games in Malaga.
He explained: “I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate) and put on a course of anticoagulants.
“This caused very severe nose bleeds and my haemoglobin dropped so low that I had to have a blood transfusion last month.
“I have now been diagnosed with sporadic atrial fibrillation and been taken off anticoagulants. I am not fully fit but will be taking part in the British Transplant Games in Scotland (near Glasgow) which is over July 27-30.
“Last year in Liverpool I won five gold medals but will be happy if I manage three golds and two silvers this year.”
The Games were held in Malaga in the last week of June.
