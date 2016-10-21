Victor Katie leads by example for King’s Lynn West Norfolk swimmers

After some exciting competitive rounds in the Junior Fenland League, West Norfolk travelled to Newmarket for the C Final, hosted by Bottisham Swimming Club, in a thrilling evening’s entertainment.

West Norfolk were quickly into their stride and showing great promise in taking an early lead. This continued to around the halfway point when Bottisham and First Strokes started to collect a few more wins.

Katie Drew proved herself a worthy girls’ captain for the night, picking up wins in the 12/under individual medley and 50m backstroke. Isabel Jeffery had a convincing win in the 13/u backstroke and Erica Charters took maximum points in her 13/u 50m breaststroke.

Meda Vitginyte took first place in her 12/u 50m freestyle; Millie Laws won the 11/u 50m freestyle, and Abigail Nicholson had a pleasing win in the 10/u 50m butterfly. For the boys Kyle Ostill took first place in the 10/u 50m freestyle.

As a team West Norfolk showed total commitment and effort in every race as it became apparent how much each point mattered. This was especially encouraging to see from the younger swimmers.

With nothing to lose in the final 8x25m squadron relay, a determined team of Kyle, Abigail, Adam Trollope, Millie, Alex Bryan, Katie, Tobias Oglesby and Isabel led from start to finish to end their evening on a high.

Grateful thanks to Ryan Sykes for yet again managing the team and maintaining a sense of humour.

Thanks to Chris Sykes, Jane Sharpe and Kim Bryan for officiating and marshalling, and to the faithful band of parents and assorted family members for vocal encouragement.

Final result: 1 First Strokes 158 points; 2 Bottisham 133; 3 WNSC 127; 4 Mildenhall 109; 5 St Neots 104.