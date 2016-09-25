Wall wins ladies Middleton Hall play-off

A magnificent ladies’ championship day at Middleton Hall Golf Club saw Elaine Wall and Elaine Calvert locked on 179 gross shots after 36 holes.

This necessitated a play-off which was won by Wall, but Calvert made up for the disappointment by winning the handicap competition.

A fun Hi-Medium-Low competition was won by Nicky Monk, Kirsten Kerry and Christine Howes with the team of Anne Tucker, Jill Buck and Bronwen Crook.

The August running Stableford winner for Division One was Helen Bensley and Mary Hawkes in Division Two. Div. 1 Stableford Truda Foster and Div. 2 Eleanor Kelly.

The summer foursomes were won by Angela Kiddell and Wall with Val Hawkins and Alison Croose runners-up.