Warren and Ella retain titles at Heacham Manor

The course record was broken three times during Heacham Manor’s Club Championships.

Warren Bates retained the trophy for the third successive year, while Ella Mason made it back-to-back successes in the ladies championship which was contested the previous weekend.

Ray Stocker, PGA professional and golf coach at Searles Leisure Resort and Heacham Manor, said: “It’s nice to see 10 years hard work finally paying off with Warren and Ella as they continue to progress from my guidance and tuition and long may it continue.”

In the first round of the men’s championship, an astonishing 24 golfers broke the gross 90 mark.

Recording low scores were the father-and-son combination of Anthony Stannard, on 73, ahead of Luke Stannard on 74.

It was previous winner and course record holder Warren Bates who held the lead after day one, setting a new course record of 4 under par for a 68.

Twenty-one golfers made the cut for the final and the overall lead changed several times.

With the final group of Bates, Anthony and Luke to finish, the leader in the clubhouse was Alastair Pykett on 152.

But Bates smashed the club record again within 24 hours by shooting a superb, 5 underpar 67.

Results: 1 Warren Bates 135 Alastair Pykett 152 ocb, 3 Anthony Stannard 152.

Played over 18 holes, the ladies championship took place.

Previous year’s winner, Ella Mason was keen to retain the trophy and, like Bates in the men’s, five handicapper Mason rose to the occasion shooting a new ladies course record of gross 74 - some 19 shots clear of the remainder of the field.

Junior Chloe Tarbard was second with 93, on countback, with Jayne Clarke third after also firing a round of 93.