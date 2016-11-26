Water tough race for Downham Market Ryston Runner Eamonn at Hadleigh

Ryston Runner Eamonn McCusker was down in Suffolk for the Hadleigh Ten road race, although after the previous night’s storms some of the “roads” were under three or four inches of water.

He said: “No real excuses however for my slowest-ever ten miler of 79:32.

“The only upside was that the second half is much easier than the first, so I was able to dip inside 80 minutes despite being on 40:39 at halfway.”

l Ryston club secretary Richard Dickson ran the Southwold 10k at the weekend in a time of 43.12 in very windy conditions down on the Suffolk coast.

There was a head wind for two-thirds of the course and he was happy to come 55th out of 700 finishers.

Richard was one of the recipients of a club place in the Virgin Money London Marathon next year, decided at last week’s annual meeting, so this could be seen as a positive beginning to his training campaign.

The other place went to Stewart Robins.