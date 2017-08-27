Watlington’s Matthew clinches title

Watlington’s Matthew Senter claimed his fourth EDCA championship title of the season during the 50-mile East District Championships which took place near Bungay, in Norfolk.

The event attracted the best time trialists from the eastern region to compete for the title of 50 mile EDCA champion.

Senter, racing for Team Velovelocity was among those competing for the honour.

Conditions were fine and dry but headwinds on the return made for a tough ride.

Senter completed the course in a time of 1.47.23 which secured him the win and EDCA crown by 53 seconds from Harley Matthews, Dap CC.

This was in-form Senter’s third successive win after his success at Diss last weekend and gives him 12 wins for the season . He now looks forward to competing in the national championships next month.

The event saw four West Norfolk competitors do well.

Daniel Bloy (Team Velovelocity) was third in 1.48.39, Ben Stancombe (Lynn Cycling Club) was fourth in 1.54.04, David Proctor, (Team Velovelocity) was fifth in 1.55.41.

And Lynn Cycling Club’s Kay Burgess was the second lady home in 2.15.42.