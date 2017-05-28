Welsh wonder King’s Lynn student Dale wins special award

Some 27 fighting areas ran throughout the day with more than 1,000 competitors and 200 officials involved in the Tae Kwon-Do TAGB Welsh Championships 2017.

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do took part in this tournament, winning a whopping total of 19 medals throughout the schools’ 23 fighters – with Pattern, Sparring, Destruction and Team Sparring events during the day.

Also on the day a very special award was given to a student at Lynn: Dale Farnham was awarded ‘best at Black Belt Grading’ for his participation in the recent Black Belt gradings, for which he received his 5th Dan Black Belt.

Instructor Mark Farnham said: “This award is for best performance out of over 600 students grading at Bristol, this is an extraordinary achievement.”

Result, Lynn: Ilya Celinskis Boys Blue Belt Sparring 1st.

This event was held on May 14 at Cardiff University, which is a massive arena.

Farnham added: “To win any award at this event is a very serious achievement, so very well done to the students who achieved placings.”

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should contact Mark on 07771644460 or the website www.mftkd.co.uk