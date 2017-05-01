Wereham relaunch short mat bowls group with free sessions

Wereham have relaunched their Short Mat Bowls Group with free bowls sessions to attract newcomers.

With near-closure of the 30-year-old club, following the departure of several elderly members, the Wereham Village Hall charity advertised the launch night to attract newcomers and had a heartwarming response.

Spokesperson for the group and new club member, Phillip Pease, said: “I had been interested in joining the bowls club for some time and this was a perfect opportunity to get involved. We had a brilliant response on the launch night with eight new starters, some of who have never previously tried bowls!

“We’d like to grow our numbers by welcoming newcomers to our friendly group from Wereham and the surrounding villages. No previous experience is necessary and a warm welcome is assured.”

Bowls is every Thursday evening from 7pm in Wereham Village Hall. If you would like to find out more, contact Phillip on 01366 501330.